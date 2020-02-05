Previous
Western Monarch Day by spanishliz
37 / 365

Western Monarch Day

Not sure if this is a "western " Monarch, given that the photo was taken in Ontario, but it sure looks like the chap on the "holidays" page write up. I love spotting these creatures.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Liz Milne

