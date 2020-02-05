Sign up
Western Monarch Day
Not sure if this is a "western " Monarch, given that the photo was taken in Ontario, but it sure looks like the chap on the "holidays" page write up. I love spotting these creatures.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Liz Milne
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
25th July 2007 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
cone flower
