38 / 365
It's Lame Duck Day!
I know that the day (and the term) have nothing to do with rubber duckies, or even real ducks of the feathered variety, but the other kind are much tougher to photograph!
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
toy
,
rubber duck
,
lame duck day
Jacqueline
ace
Lol 😂
February 6th, 2020
