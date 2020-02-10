Previous
Umbrella Day by spanishliz
42 / 365

Umbrella Day

It's really hard to find a picture of an umbrella when you don't own one and never use them. I finally found a photo of my Mum sipping a drink with a little umbrella that I could crop! (The date is when I scanned the photo; it was taken c. 1999.)
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

@spanishliz
