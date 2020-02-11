Sign up
43 / 365
Get Out Your Guitar Day
Today, get out your guitar, if you have one, and enjoy making music like my friend's son was doing in this photo.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
836
photos
27
followers
34
following
Views
0
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
28th September 2012 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
guitar
,
musical instrument
