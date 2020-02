Tug of War Day!

This tug of war took place during a company picnic in the early 1980s. I think it was held at the Toronto Zoo, but it might have been on the Island. I don't have a hard copy of the image any more, just the negs, and this image has been made, a few years ago, by photographing the neg using a light box then reversing the colours using photoshop. Just now I've cropped the edges of the film for posting here.