102 / 365
Siblings Day
I'm the short one :) Looks like we were ready for church, probably at Easter time, so a good one for Good Friday too.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
sisters
,
easter
,
siblings
