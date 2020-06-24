Sign up
Previous
Next
177 / 365
St-Jean-Baptiste Day
This is a holiday in Quebec, so I've chosen a photo I took a few years ago in Quebec City of the provincial parliament building.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1149
photos
32
followers
41
following
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
174
173
761
175
176
762
763
177
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
23rd September 2008 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
quebec city
