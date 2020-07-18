Previous
Next
World Listening Day by spanishliz
201 / 365

World Listening Day

I gather the idea is to sit quietly and listen to nature, so I did that for awhile :) There was a pleasant breeze.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise