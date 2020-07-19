Previous
Next
Ice Cream Day by spanishliz
202 / 365

Ice Cream Day

In this case my friend served butterscotch ice cream (my favourite) with some cake as well. Yum!
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise