Lighthouse Day by spanishliz
221 / 365

Lighthouse Day

This is the lighthouse at Point Clark, Ontario on Lake Huron. When I was three, my mother and I got stuck half way up when Mum couldn't make herself go either up or down. I wanted to go to the top with the older kids, including my sister, but Mum held on to me. Dad and others were called to the rescue and coaxed us both down to safety. The day I took this photo a few years ago, I wanted to climb to the top, but my sister talked me out of it (wisely, I'm sure). Still, it feels like unfinished business.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

