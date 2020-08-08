International Cat Day

Cats in three different countries are featured for International Cat Day. In the centre, the very Canadian Precious. Clockwise from top left: Canadian-born Wellington frolicking in England; Precious again; completely Canadian Sandy (with me); Spanish-born Katt, with my Mum in Canada; two Canadian neighbourhood cats; another of the same (maybe even the same one); Spanish feral cats waiting for tidbits; Canadian, but frequent traveller to the US, Maya with her human mum. I take lots of pictures of cats, not just Precious ;)