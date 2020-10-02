Previous
Next
Farm Animals Day by spanishliz
277 / 365

Farm Animals Day

The cow in the centre is in Gloucestershire, England in 1982 or thereabouts. All the others are in and around Belleville, Ontario between 2008 and 2020.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise