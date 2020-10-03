Sign up
Card Making Day
This is from a card making and scrapbooking evening a few years ago, but I still make cards for Christmas and family birthdays. Sometimes I use a kit, as was the case here, and sometimes I just wing it.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
1405
photos
32
followers
42
following
1
Special Days and Anniversaries
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
15th July 2011 10:03pm
cards
,
scrapbooking
,
card making
