Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
359 / 365
Christmas Movie Marathon Day
Just took a snapshot of a partial listing on my TV screen, for the channel that has been showing Christmas movies all month! I've watched a few, including one this evening.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1573
photos
33
followers
43
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Latest from all albums
356
942
357
943
944
358
945
359
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd December 2020 10:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
movies
,
list
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close