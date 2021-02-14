Previous
Next
Happy Valentine's Day by spanishliz
Photo 412

Happy Valentine's Day

Precious wanted in on this one, so here she is, with Teddy (and my hand keeping Ted from being knocked over).
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise