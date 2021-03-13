Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 439
Clock Change Day
I can do my watch before I go to bed tonight, and the stopwatch doesn't change, but someone else will have to do that big one!
(Photo was taken for a different project, years ago.)
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1813
photos
34
followers
49
following
120% complete
View this month »
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Latest from all albums
229
438
1024
71
72
230
439
1025
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
7th August 2007 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
,
watch
,
tower
,
daylight saving
,
stopwatch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close