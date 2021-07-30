Sign up
Photo 578
Paperback Book Day
I have lots. I've even read most of them, including all three of these :)
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
30th July 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
paperback
Lin
ace
I still have way too many - nicely captured
July 31st, 2021
