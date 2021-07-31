Sign up
Photo 579
Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day
While a xylophone may not be the most uncommon musical instrument, finding one in a park isn't the most usual thing! There are a few other percussion instruments too, with hammers, music and encouragement to play them.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2295
photos
35
followers
49
following
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
20th November 2020 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
outdoors
,
xylophone
,
musical instrument
