Photo 592
Blame Someone Else Day
I'm not sure what was done, but Garfield isn't admitting anything!
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
13th August 2021 11:34am
Privacy
Tags
toy
,
cat
,
garfield
,
toy cat
