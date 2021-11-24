Previous
Jukebox Day by spanishliz
Jukebox Day

The lady beside the jukebox is the lady on the poster, Denise Jannah who was friends with the owner of the Spanish bar in which I took her photo. It was New Year's Eve sometime in the mid-1990s. (The 2013 date is just when I scanned the photo.)
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

