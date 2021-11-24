Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 695
Jukebox Day
The lady beside the jukebox is the lady on the poster, Denise Jannah who was friends with the owner of the Spanish bar in which I took her photo. It was New Year's Eve sometime in the mid-1990s. (The 2013 date is just when I scanned the photo.)
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2671
photos
37
followers
50
following
190% complete
View this month »
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
Latest from all albums
326
1279
327
1280
694
1281
328
695
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
HP psc1500
Taken
17th June 2013 10:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bar
,
spain
,
jukebox
,
denise jannah
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close