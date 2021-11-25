Sign up
Photo 696
Happy (American) Thanksgiving
This was actually a Christmas meal from a few years ago, but it COULD be a Thanksgiving one, couldn't it?
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2674
photos
37
followers
50
following
190% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
25th December 2014 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
food
,
plate
,
thanksgiving
,
turkey
,
cranberry
,
turnip
