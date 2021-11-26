Sign up
Photo 697
Flu Shot Day
It was for me, anyway! Was at Shoppers' Drug Mart to use the post office, decided to see if they had the flu shots available, and they did. All done and dusted in under 15 minutes (helped by the fact I'd already filled out all the forms online).
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th November 2021 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
