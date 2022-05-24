Sign up
Photo 876
Asparagus Day
These two spears, fresh from my market lady, ended up in my lunch.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
24th May 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
vegetable
,
asparagus
