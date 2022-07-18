Sign up
Photo 931
Listening Day
Is Precious listening 👂? Maybe eh.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
precious
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot!
July 18th, 2022
