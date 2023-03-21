Previous
World Down Syndrome Day by spanishliz
Photo 1004

World Down Syndrome Day

Wearing odd socks to celebrate the difference
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this idea! My socks match, but I'll still celebrate.
March 21st, 2023  
