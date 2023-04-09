Sign up
Photo 1005
Happy Easter
The big egg is one that I made in art class when I was five or six years old. My Mum kept it safe for years before returning it to me some time ago.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bunny
,
toy
,
easter
,
duck
,
egg
,
basket
