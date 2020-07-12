Sign up
I prefure the grubs
In amongst all the ant eaters, this blackbird managed to find a large grub to satisfy it's needs
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th July 2020 12:38pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
worm
,
blackbird
