I think I am being hunted by stevejacob
35 / 365

I think I am being hunted

It was not just the Deer that were maintaining eye contact with me yesterday. This Red Kite was also interested in my presence and was circling just above my head for ages.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot!
October 8th, 2020  
