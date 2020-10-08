Sign up
Previous
Next
35 / 365
I think I am being hunted
It was not just the Deer that were maintaining eye contact with me yesterday. This Red Kite was also interested in my presence and was circling just above my head for ages.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th October 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
red-kite
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot!
October 8th, 2020
