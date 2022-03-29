Sign up
Streamlined
The heron was just passing by and I can never resist a bird in flight shot
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the way they trail their feet behind them when they fly. it makes their silhouette easily recognizable against a bright sky.
March 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
How beautiful, it almost looks metallic! An amazing bif!
March 29th, 2022
