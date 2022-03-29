Previous
Next
Streamlined by stevejacob
109 / 365

Streamlined

The heron was just passing by and I can never resist a bird in flight shot
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Love the way they trail their feet behind them when they fly. it makes their silhouette easily recognizable against a bright sky.
March 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful, it almost looks metallic! An amazing bif!
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise