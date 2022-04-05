Sign up
113 / 365
Oystercatcher
A first for me so the day wasn't a complete loss
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
3
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1052
photos
131
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th April 2022 11:08am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
waterfowl
,
wader
gloria jones
ace
Excellent, clear shot
April 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
A fabulous close up of this beautiful oystercatcher. So unusual to them with white, as ours are totally black with red legs, beak and orange eyes.
April 5th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific capture. I love the ruffled feathers on its back!
April 5th, 2022
