Oystercatcher by stevejacob
Oystercatcher

A first for me so the day wasn't a complete loss
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
gloria jones ace
Excellent, clear shot
April 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
A fabulous close up of this beautiful oystercatcher. So unusual to them with white, as ours are totally black with red legs, beak and orange eyes.
April 5th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific capture. I love the ruffled feathers on its back!
April 5th, 2022  
