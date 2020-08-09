Buildings of Newport (18)

The Waterloo Hotel



The Waterloo Hotel is considered one of Wales' finest Edwardian pubs

An Edwardian pub in Newport has been given the biggest share of a £134,000 grant for restoration work being split between six buildings in Wales.

The Waterloo Hotel, in Alexandra Road, was awarded nearly £54,000 by the Welsh Assembly Government.

The grade II listed building, in the Pill area of the city, was erected in 1904 and is thought to have been given its name by an adjacent wharf.

The Waterloo Hotel was chosen by the Historic Buildings Advisory Council for Wales who advise the assembly government on where the money should go.

It is said to be "a good example of a 20th century public house with a surviving interior of exceptional quality".

For a brief period at the end of the 19th Century, Newport's Alexandra Dock was the largest dock in the world and hundreds of dock workers and traders are thought to have drank in the Waterloo Hotel.

