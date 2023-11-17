Previous
Christmas carousel by stuart46
Christmas carousel

A miserable morning raining, cold and windy, so decided to look through our Christmas donations and found another piece of our ceramic Christmas ornaments this one is of a snowman carousel.
A real festive treat playing carols as it goes round
Stuart

I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
