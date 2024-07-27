Sign up
Photo 3421
Bend in the river (painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings this one of a bend in the river this was done from a photo I took of the river usk.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
water
,
trees
,
river
,
painting
,
scenery
