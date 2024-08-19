Previous
Water lily (painting) by stuart46
Water lily (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is of a water lily.

Nymphaeaceae (/ˌnɪmfiˈeɪsi.iː, -ˌaɪ/) is a family of flowering plants, commonly called water lilies. They live as rhizomatousaquatic herbs in temperate and tropical climates around the world. The family contains five genera[4] with about 70 known species.[5] Water lilies are rooted in soil in bodies of water, with leaves and flowersfloating on or rising from the surface. Leaves are round, with a radial notch in Nymphaeaand Nuphar, but fully circular in Victoria and Euryale.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
