Water lily (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is of a water lily.



Nymphaeaceae (/ˌnɪmfiˈeɪsi.iː, -ˌaɪ/) is a family of flowering plants, commonly called water lilies. They live as rhizomatousaquatic herbs in temperate and tropical climates around the world. The family contains five genera[4] with about 70 known species.[5] Water lilies are rooted in soil in bodies of water, with leaves and flowersfloating on or rising from the surface. Leaves are round, with a radial notch in Nymphaeaand Nuphar, but fully circular in Victoria and Euryale.