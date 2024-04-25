Previous
Anzac Day, Melbourne, Australia. by susannah365
Anzac Day, Melbourne, Australia.

Anzac Day - a national holiday commemorating those who died in war. Rosemary symbolises remembrance and is traditionally kept in place by service medals worn by veterans and their descendants. Lest we forget.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Photo Details

