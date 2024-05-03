Previous
Autumn by susannah365
11 / 365

Autumn

Beauty of the closing stages of this cycle.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Susannah

ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love the lacy effect nature has given to these leaves. Good eye!
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise