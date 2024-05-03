Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Autumn
Beauty of the closing stages of this cycle.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
0
Susannah
ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
11
photos
15
followers
47
following
3% complete
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIV
Taken
3rd May 2024 9:42am
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the lacy effect nature has given to these leaves. Good eye!
May 3rd, 2024
