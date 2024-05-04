Sign up
Vale Bev
We lit a fire on a cool autumn evening, raised a glass of mead and shared stories of a friend, a teacher, a colleague who passed last week.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Susannah
ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture :)
May 4th, 2024
