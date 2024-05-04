Previous
Vale Bev by susannah365
12 / 365

Vale Bev

We lit a fire on a cool autumn evening, raised a glass of mead and shared stories of a friend, a teacher, a colleague who passed last week.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Susannah

ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture :)
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise