Previous
Introducing Gen Alpha by susannah365
22 / 365

Introducing Gen Alpha

They're younger than Gen Z. They grew up with smart phones, social media, lockdowns and distance education. I am equal parts worried for them and hopeful about them.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Susannah

ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise