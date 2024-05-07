Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Toto's
Will this street art deter the graffiti artists?
7th May 2024
7th May 24
3
2
Susannah
ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
15
photos
17
followers
51
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIV
Taken
7th May 2024 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Babs
ace
I hope so the artwork is fabulous fav
May 7th, 2024
Brian
ace
Fabulous
May 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely and so much better than graffiti.
May 7th, 2024
