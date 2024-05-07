Previous
Toto's by susannah365
15 / 365

Toto's

Will this street art deter the graffiti artists?
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Susannah

ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
4% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
I hope so the artwork is fabulous fav
May 7th, 2024  
Brian ace
Fabulous
May 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely and so much better than graffiti.
May 7th, 2024  
