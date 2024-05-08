Previous
Not the real thing by susannah365
Not the real thing

I've never understood using plastic flowers, but there's still a market for them.
Susannah

Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
Joan Robillard ace
They last forever and require very little care. In a cold weather climate many people cannot afford to keep buying new flowers these fakes add a nice reminder of spring and summer.
May 8th, 2024  
