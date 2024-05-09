Sign up
Dandelion
There have been so many wonderful dandelion seedheads recently!
@allsop
@wenbow
@simuloog
@darchibald
. This one shows the origin of its name, the lion's teeth shape of the indentations of the leaves: dent-de-lion, tooth of a lion.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Susannah
ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIV
Taken
9th May 2024 7:27am
Tags
dandelion
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. I never though much about the dandelion's leaves. Now I see the lions teeth and thanks for the information.
May 9th, 2024
