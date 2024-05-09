Previous
Dandelion by susannah365
17 / 365

Dandelion

There have been so many wonderful dandelion seedheads recently! @allsop; @wenbow; @simuloog; @darchibald. This one shows the origin of its name, the lion's teeth shape of the indentations of the leaves: dent-de-lion, tooth of a lion.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Susannah

ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Great capture. I never though much about the dandelion's leaves. Now I see the lions teeth and thanks for the information.
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise