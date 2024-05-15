Persephone's fruit, Persephone's fate

These pomegranates, too high to be picked, are rotting on the tree.

This sends my thoughts to Persephone and the six pomegranate seeds she ate in the underworld with Hades, which meant she spent half of the year with him.

Thus the story of the four seasons. Persephone spent spring and summer in the upper world with her rejoicing mother, goddess of the earth Demeter. In autumn and winter she returned to the underworld with Hades, Demeter grieved, and plant and animal life slowed or seemed to come to a halt. Until she returned...





