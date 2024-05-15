Previous
Persephone's fruit, Persephone's fate by susannah365
20 / 365

Persephone's fruit, Persephone's fate

These pomegranates, too high to be picked, are rotting on the tree.
This sends my thoughts to Persephone and the six pomegranate seeds she ate in the underworld with Hades, which meant she spent half of the year with him.
Thus the story of the four seasons. Persephone spent spring and summer in the upper world with her rejoicing mother, goddess of the earth Demeter. In autumn and winter she returned to the underworld with Hades, Demeter grieved, and plant and animal life slowed or seemed to come to a halt. Until she returned...


15th May 2024 15th May 24

Susannah

ace
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Melbourne/Naarm. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
I have a pomegranate tree, never any fruit left to rot on it though- too many possums!
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise