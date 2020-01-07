Previous
A Bit of Colour on a Dull Day by susiemc
Photo 372

A Bit of Colour on a Dull Day

There's not much colour in the garden at the moment (except green and brown) and today was exceptionally dull and overcast. I noticed this primula doing it's best to brighten things up.
7th January 2020

Sue Cooper

Sue Cooper
Photo Details

