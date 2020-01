I Make No Apologies

I had a gap on the day we drove to Grantham last week for a funeral. I didn't take any photos. A couple of days later my daughter, Niki, sent this picture of Charlotte and Hettie. I love it so much I decided to use it to fill the gap. Hettie is wearing a dress which I bought for Charlotte when she was Hettie's age. She's now 11.

No need to comment, I'm just indulging myself.