Tintern Abbey

A majestic ruin beside the river Wye in Monmouthshire.



Chris had to see someone in Tintern this morning so I went along for the ride. We walked to the Abbey but it was closed so we couldn't go inside. It was difficult to get a good photo because I was too close and there were fences and cars in the way. It's much easier to get a good photo from inside the abbey grounds. We'll go back another day, perhaps with one of the grandchildren.