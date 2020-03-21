Previous
A Late Clump of Narcissi by susiemc
Photo 446

A Late Clump of Narcissi

Most of the daffodils in the garden are now a little bit past their best. However, I spotted this clump of narcissi which seems to be a late flowering variety.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
