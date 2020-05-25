Sign up
Photo 511
Silver Jubilee
This is the first flower on another of my new roses.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4189
photos
74
followers
54
following
2
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
25th May 2020 2:15pm
Public
rose
garden
hybrid tea rose
david austin
silver jubilee
