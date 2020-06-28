Previous
Hydrangea Macrophylla Blue by susiemc
Hydrangea Macrophylla Blue

Our hydrangeas suffered badly in the late spring frosts. This one seems to have made a full recovery. I love the lacecap flower.
I bought this one a year ago and I'm pleased to see it's retained it's lovely blue colour. This doesn't always happen.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
