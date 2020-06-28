Sign up
Photo 545
Hydrangea Macrophylla Blue
Our hydrangeas suffered badly in the late spring frosts. This one seems to have made a full recovery. I love the lacecap flower.
I bought this one a year ago and I'm pleased to see it's retained it's lovely blue colour. This doesn't always happen.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
28th June 2020 7:52am
flower
,
garden
,
hydrangea
,
lacecap
,
macrophylla blue
