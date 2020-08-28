Previous
A Fire! In August! by susiemc
A Fire! In August!

Yesterday was such a wet miserable day and quite cool so in the evening we decided to light a fire. It was lovely and made such a difference.

I do hope we get some warm sunny weather in September because I'm really not ready for autumn!
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
bep
Warm and cosy.
Same weather here yesterday.
August 28th, 2020  
