Photo 606
A Fire! In August!
Yesterday was such a wet miserable day and quite cool so in the evening we decided to light a fire. It was lovely and made such a difference.
I do hope we get some warm sunny weather in September because I'm really not ready for autumn!
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
bep
Warm and cosy.
Same weather here yesterday.
August 28th, 2020
