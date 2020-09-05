Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 614
Home Grown Veg
My vegetable Garden (minus tomatoes), Chard (to have with tonight's supper) and a spinach and courgette (zucchini) lasagne made with home grown spinach and courgettes a which we ate yesterday.
This vegetable gardening project is going well :)
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4324
photos
74
followers
56
following
168% complete
View this month »
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
vegetable garden
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, so nice to see. We are completing our raised bed for veggies this weekend but waiting to plant for a few more weeks as the weather is still very hot. We are starting just with one 9 by3 feet raised bed, and expand from there. You got some nice set up there! The lasagna looks terrific. So much proud coming from your own yard, right! Enjoy!!
September 5th, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
How wonderful to be growing so much of what you eat.
September 5th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looking fab, I certainly love greens fresh from the garden - marvellous effort!
September 5th, 2020
Martina
ace
Perfect!!!!
September 5th, 2020
