Home Grown Veg by susiemc
Photo 614

Home Grown Veg

My vegetable Garden (minus tomatoes), Chard (to have with tonight's supper) and a spinach and courgette (zucchini) lasagne made with home grown spinach and courgettes a which we ate yesterday.

This vegetable gardening project is going well :)
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
168% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, so nice to see. We are completing our raised bed for veggies this weekend but waiting to plant for a few more weeks as the weather is still very hot. We are starting just with one 9 by3 feet raised bed, and expand from there. You got some nice set up there! The lasagna looks terrific. So much proud coming from your own yard, right! Enjoy!!
September 5th, 2020  
Suzie Townsend ace
How wonderful to be growing so much of what you eat.
September 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looking fab, I certainly love greens fresh from the garden - marvellous effort!
September 5th, 2020  
Martina ace
Perfect!!!!
September 5th, 2020  
